Fire destroys building in Sullivan
SULLIVAN — An overnight fire destroyed a building in a western Indiana city, gutting the structure that’s adjacent to the community’s fire headquarters and city hall, officials said.
The fire in the two-story commercial building was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the downtown area of the city of Sullivan, said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Crews remained at the scene just before 7 a.m. as heavy smoke from the blaze continued to blanket nearby areas in Sullivan, a city of about 4,300 residents that’s the Sullivan County seat.
Student position on ed panel open
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a college student to serve on the panel.
To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2022 semester at a state-supported school and live in the state of Indiana.
Candidates must submit applications, letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by April 17. The commission’s Student Nominating Committee will review applications and notify those selected for in-person interviews by May 1.
Passenger seriously injured in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old passenger is in serious condition after a crash Saturday afternoon.
The 35-year-old driver slammed her pickup truck into a tree. The 42-year-old passenger was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.
The driver told police she hit a pothole, lost control, veered off the road and then slammed into the tree.
Free dry cleaning for first responders
INDIANAPOLIS — Tide Cleaners locations in the Indianapolis area has started providing free laundry services to first responders.
“First responders are putting their safety on the line every day to ensure the health and well-being of the Indianapolis community during the current COVID-19 Pandemic and Tide would like to help lighten the load on them and their immediate family members,” Tide said in a release.
Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry and dry cleaning services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters at all Tide Cleaners locations in the Indianapolis area.
Hamilton County seeks poll workers
HAMILTON COUNTY – The Indiana primary has been postponed to June but the Hamilton County Clerk’s Office is desperately trying to find poll workers now.
Since many of their volunteers fall into the high-risk category, they are looking to hire teenagers and teachers who are out of school to fill their spots.
The positions are paid and they need 100 workers.
Associated Press, WTHR
