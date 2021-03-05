Commerce leader Schellinger resigns
INDIANAPOLIS — The head of Indiana’s business recruitment efforts has resigned after more than four years in the position.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger submitted his resignation effective immediately on Wednesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. board of directors.
Schellinger called his time in the position a “terrific ride,” but said “like all great things in life, this too must come to an end.”
Schellinger was previously the CEO of Indianapolis-based CSO Architects and he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2008.
Guilty plea made in wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY — A southern Indiana woman pleaded guilty Thursday to four felonies in connection with a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child.
Taylor Barefoot, 31, of Floyd County entered the pleas to three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and involuntary manslaughter for the death of a fetus.
Floyd Circuit Judge Terrence Cody took the pleas under advisement.
The crash on the night of March 7, 2020, occurred while Barefoot was driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County. Her vehicle struck a car driven by Taylor Cole, 21, who along with her unborn child died as a result of the crash. Passengers Leah Onstott-Dunn, 21, and another child also died.
Man sentenced for killing co-worker
JEFFERSONVILLE — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a co-worker in 2019 at their southern Indiana workplace has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison.
A Clark County judge sentenced Bobby Powell, 20, on Monday in the July 2019 killing of James Winters Jr., at a Big O Tires store in Jeffersonville where both men worked.
The judge suspended all but 10 years of his sentence and imposed strict probation conditions for the remainder of his sentence, the News and Tribune reported.
Powell was originally charged with murder, but he pleaded guilty in November to voluntary manslaughter and carrying a handgun without a license within 500 feet of a school, both felonies.
Settlement made in pursuit, fatal crash
CROWN POINT — A $1.2 million settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed over a high-speed police chase that ended with a crash that killed a 13-year-old northwestern Indiana girl, a family attorney said.
Attorney Lawrence T. Ruder said the settlement was reached after numerous court-ordered mediation sessions. Indiana’s damage caps law limited how much the family could recover for Julianna Chambers’ death and crash injuries her grandmother suffered, he said.
The family sued the cities of East Chicago and Hammond and five of the cities’ police officers over the Feb. 15, 2017, pursuit, which began after Jessica S. Pichon, 31, of Danville, Illinois, stole a case of beer from an East Chicago supermarket.
Associated Press
