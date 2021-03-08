Serious accident reported Sunday
MARKLEVILLE — Late Sunday evening, sheriff’s deputies and medics were at the scene of a serious accident with reported entrapment on Indiana 109 near Gilmore Road.
The initial dispatch at about 9:35 p.m. reported a possible head-on collision near Gilmore Road. Traffic on Ind. 109 was being diverted.
Details were not available at presstime.
Indy students to return to schools
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools will return to all in-person learning in its high schools and middle schools after spring break on April 5, the superintendent said.
The decision was made based on updated data and a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department, Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said Friday.
Teacher fired after charges in Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana School for the Deaf has fired a 42-year-old teacher after he was charged in Ohio with felony sexual misconduct charges involving a student in 2005.
Jerry R. Claus was charged last month in Ohio’s Erie County for allegations involving a 13-year-old girl in Ohio, according to WRTV-TV.
Claus was extradited from Indiana and jailed on Feb. 25. He was released on bond, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
Body found 33 years ago identified
KENTLAND — A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.
The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.
She had been shot in the head and her body burned using old tires and tree limbs, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Saturday.
Denton’s body was found with that of Selease “Tony” Sherrod. He also had been shot and his body burned. Sherrod’s burned-out van was located about 3 miles from the scene in Illinois. Sherrod was quickly identified by his family, McCord said.
Jury selection set in mayor’s retrial
HAMMOND — Jury selection is set to begin Monday in a former northwestern Indiana mayor’s long-delayed retrial on a federal charge alleging that he solicited a bribe from two businessmen.
A federal jury had convicted former Portage Mayor James Snyder in February 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations, but the bribery verdict was later overturned.
Another judge ruled in November 2019 that Snyder deserved a new trial because he was denied the chance of calling brothers Bob and Steve Buha to testify that they didn’t bribe Snyder.
