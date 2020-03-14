Sobriety checkpoint in adjacent county
DELAWARE COUNTY — Lt. Josh Watson, commander of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District, has announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint held somewhere in Delaware County during the evening hours of Tuesday, March 17, in conjunction with the Operation Pull Over Campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which runs through March 23.
Motorists entering the checkpoint are asked to have their driver’s license and vehicle registrations readily available to minimize the amount of time they are delayed. Motorists can expect short delays of only two to three minutes during the checkpoint. Troopers, along with officers from the Muncie Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, will be out in force before and after the checkpoint looking to get impaired drivers off the roadways.
Job seekers invited to hiring event
ANDERSON — A hiring event hosted by Indiana Impact and Work One Central Indiana will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the River Center Place, 222 E. 10th St., Anderson.
Meet with employers face-to-face, dress to interview. Bring your resume.
Public invited to meet with officers
MUNCIE — Have a cup of coffee and refreshments with Indiana state troopers Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, 511 W. McGalliard in Muncie.
Stop in to speak with local troopers, deputies or Muncie police officers about concerns or questions you might have.
Police: Man had child pornography
MUNCIE – The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, served a search warrant on an S. Hoyt Ave. residence about 9 a.m. Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.
Scott M. Dodd, 29, was arrested and charged with five counts of level 5 felony possession of child pornography; five counts of level 6 felony possession of child pornography and one count of level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. Dodd was lodged in the Delaware County jail.
Man gets 50 years for 2017 killing
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indianapolis doctor was sentenced to 50 years in prison after telling a judge that he “got railroaded.”
Devon Seats agreed in January to plead guilty to murder and three counts of burglary in the November 2017 slaying of Dr. Kevin Rodgers. He was sentenced Thursday after trying unsuccessfully last month to back out of that plea deal and proceed to trial instead.
Staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.