Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.