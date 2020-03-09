Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver who was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp died Saturday, 16 days after the crash, a hospital said.
Jeffrey “Duke” Denman, 59, of Brownsburg died at the Richard Banks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health, a hospital spokesman said.
Denman told police the tanker was loaded with 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side on Feb. 20.
Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman.
State: 2nd resident tests positive
INDIANAPOLIS — A second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Boston to attend a biotech firm’s meeting, state officials said Sunday.
The adult, who lives in Hendricks County, attended a meeting for Biogen Inc. last month and “developed mild flu-like symptoms” days later, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The person is in isolation and not being hospitalized. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana’s first case.
14-year-old killed in car crash
AUBURN — A 14-year-old died and two other teenagers were injured in a vehicle crash Saturday evening in northeastern Indiana, authorities said.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on County Road 59, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old was a passenger in the front seat. The driver was a 16-year-old who suffered a collapsed lung and shoulder injury. The 15-year-old backseat passenger suffered scratches, according to authorities.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash and said everyone was wearing seat belts.
Associated Press
