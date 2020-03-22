Funeral home seeks family members
ANDERSON – Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory is seeking family members of two deceased people in order to proceed with their final arrangements.
The family of Steven Nesbit, 67, of Anderson, who died March 21, is trying to locate his children, whose last known names were Chad and Christy Nesbit.
Also, the family of Lori Jean Davis, 65, of Anderson, who died March 19, is trying to locate her son, Jerry D. Wade.
Anyone with information on relatives of either person is asked to call the funeral home at 765-649-5255.
Pastors invited to be on radio
James Warner is offering local pastors time on his Sunday radio show, the Gospel Highlight Broadcast, to allow them to reach their congregations in this time of social distancing that has closed many houses of worship.
Pastors interested in being on the show can call 765-606-6099 to be scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.