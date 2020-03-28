EPA OKs cleanup plan change
EAST CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a change in the remediation plan for a former public housing complex site that East Chicago is seeking to transform into a commercial project.
The development firm Industrial Development Advantage wants to purchase the 55-acre land, which is home to the West Calumet Housing Complex, for about $2 million to build logistics, distribution and warehouse campus. The endeavor would employ hundreds of workers, IDA executives said.
Coroner: Death not COVID-19 related
BRISTOL — The death of a woman, suspected of having COVID-19, in this northern Indiana community was not related to the virus, according to the Elkhart County coroner James Elliot’s office.
Elliott said Tuesday he received the woman’s body Monday and decided to have a COVID-19 test performed because she exhibited symptoms of the illness. He said at the time he was not sure the death was related to COVID-19 because the woman had underlying health issues.
Unemployment claims soar
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has seen a surge in unemployment claims as the coronavirus pandemic begins to take its toll on the economy.
The U.S. Department of Labor report released Thursday shows non-seasonally adjusted claims ending March 21 soared to 61,635 in Indiana, up from 2,596 filed the week prior.
Honda plant extends shutdown
GREENSBURG — Honda has announced that it will extend the production suspension previously announced for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada, including the plant in Greensburg.
Honda’s original production suspension was from March 23 through March 30, with a planned return date of March 31. With the extension of five production days, operations will resume on April 7, officials said in a news release.
Cummins reduces worker hours
COLUMBUS — Cummins Inc. has announced that it will change shift patterns and reduce hours for employees at three manufacturing facilities starting Monday primarily because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide stay-at-home order.
The impacted facilities include Cummins Fuel Systems Plant and Cummins Engine Plant in Columbus and the Cummins’ Seymour Engine Plant, said President and Chief Operating Officer Tony Satterthwaite.
First COVID-19 case in Henry County
NEW CASTLE — The first positive case of 2019 coronavirus has been identified in a Henry County resident.
“A patient was tested at an out-of-county facility and results were received by Henry County Health Department March 26,” said Angela Cox, RN, Health Department Administrator. “The patient was tested last week at that facility. A presumptive positive test was returned for COVID-19. The patient is doing well and symptom free at this time.”
