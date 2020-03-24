CEO tests positive for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network announced its president and chief executive officer Bryan Mills tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Mills, who was symptomatic and subsequently tested, learned of his diagnosis over the weekend and informed Community’s 16,000 employees in an email Monday. Mills is in quarantine and continues to participate in meetings remotely.
Ball State cancels May commencementMUNCIE – Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns announced Monday morning that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is canceling its May 2020 commencement exercises.
“For two weeks, I have held out hope that the COVID-19 pandemic would abate, so that we could proceed as scheduled,” Mearns said in a press release. “But the increasingly aggressive guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the very strict orders emanating from state and local officials, have made it abundantly clear to me that there is no reasonable possibility that we will be able to conduct our Commencement ceremonies on May 2, 2020.”
Winnebago halts for two weeks
FOREST CITY, Iowa — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries said Monday it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and will adjust production as demand for the company’s products is rapidly changing.
The company, which employs about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands.
The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida.
Neighborhood gets historic nod
CLARKSVILLE — A southern Indiana neighborhood that includes a mix of design styles, including a stately home known locally as “the Witch’s Castle,” has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The designation for Clarksville’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood makes it the Ohio River town’s first residential historic district, the News and Tribune reported.
Floyd County closes salons, spas
FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department has announced the need for the closure of barber shops, salons, spas, tattoo parlors and nail salons. There is a high risk of transmission of COVID-19 with these facilities, health officials said. The anticipated closure time is two weeks. However, this may change as circumstances change, they said.
