Public Defender Board to meet
ANDERSON — The Public Defender Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Hearing Room C of the Madison County Government Center for the purpose of appointing a new public defender in CHINS Court.
Sewer work closes street section
ANDERSON — The 500 block of West Eighth Street, between John and Morton streets, will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. as Watson’s Excavating replaces the sewer, according to a press release from the City Engineering Department.
NHK Seating to triple size of plant
FRANKFORT — A company that makes automotive seating is planning a $38 million expansion that will triple the size of its central Indiana plant and bring with it up to 100 new jobs.
NHK Seating of America said it will build and equip a 383,000-square foot manufacturing facility at its complex in Frankfort.
Tests dropped in teacher evaluations
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators have voted to end the mandatory use of student standardized test results in teacher evaluations, dropping a requirement long opposed by teachers.
The state Senate voted 50-0 Tuesday in favor of the proposal, following a unanimous vote by House members in January.
State to check on animals at facility
CHARLESTOWN — An Indiana judge issued an order allowing the state to inspect a wildlife center it is seeking to close over alleged animal abuse.
Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer issued the preliminary injunction Monday following a Friday hearing, The News Tribune reported. Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the lawsuit and requested the injunction on Feb. 11 in an effort to shut down Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need and move its animals to court approved sanctuaries.
DePauw names next president
GREENCASTLE — The DePauw University Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Lori S. White to be the next president of the western Indiana liberal arts school.
White, currently the vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will succeed Mark McCoy on July 1.
White, who is African American, will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of DePauw.
