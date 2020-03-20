Man dies after stun gun used
GRANGER — A northern Indiana man has died in custody shortly after a sheriff’s deputy used a stun gun to subdue him when he refused to drop a knife, authorities said.
St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday went to a home on a report that a knife-wielding man was chasing his wife.
Sheriff William Redman said the man, who was in his late 50s, was standing in the garage still holding the knife when the deputies arrived. He initially complied with their request to get on the ground, but he then stood up and lunged at the officers, Redman said.
2 dead in Fishers shooting
FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of two people.
Police say they were called to the 12600 block of Ladson street on a report of a family disturbance early Wednesday morning. Officers located a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Coronavirus patient attended club
NEW ALBANY — Health officials in Clark and Floyd County have identified some risk exposure of one of the patients identified this week in Floyd County.
An investigation into the possible exposure risk shows that patient was present at the Tri-County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane in Clarksville on Feb. 18 and 25 and March 10, according to a news release. People who were there on those days may have been exposed.
Carmel mayor declares emergency
CARMEL — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard has declared a local disaster emergency for the city, adding to the restrictions on residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The new orders include a ban on unnecessary travel and the closure of public playgrounds. Brainard encouraged local workout facilities to close, except for one-on-one instruction. Banks are being told to stay open, but only provide drive-thru or ATM services.
School staff sends positive messages
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers at a local school are sending videos and messages to students as they self-isolate from home.
Staff at Clarks Creek got together virtually to share their messages, which started with them singing their own rendition of Hamilton’s “You’ll Be Back,” changing the words to we’ll be back.
The video also includes signs with messages such as: “We love you,” “Thinking of you,” “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” and “Keep smiling; keep working hard.”
Associated Press, CNHI, WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.