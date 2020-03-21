Town to test weather sirens
CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield will be testing their weather sirens on Monday at noon.
The National Weather service recorded 16 widespread thunderstorm outbreaks in Indiana from February through August last year including the May 27 storm that spawned a tornado that hit Pendleton.
IU: Student has COVID-19
BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University-Bloomington student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student lives off campus and has been in self-isolation off campus since March 13, according to IU. The student has mild symptoms.
The Monroe County Health Department is working to determine who may have come in contact with the student.
More than Pink Walk rescheduled
INDIANAPOLIS — Susan G. Komen’s “More than Pink” walk will be rescheduled for Aug. 1. The new date comes amid the coronavirus pandemic as many events have already been postponed or canceled.
“While this is incredibly disappointing, the health and safety of our constituents, volunteers, sponsors, and the community at large remain our priority. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we remain here for the women and men touched by breast cancer who need our assistance.”
The walk will still take place at Historic Military Park at White River State Park, 601 West New York St.
Cookies donated to blood donors
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for another reason to donate blood during a critical shortage, how about some free Girl Scout cookies?
Starting next week, donors will get to enjoy some Girl Scout cookies when they donate to help save a life. That’s thanks to 4,700 packages of cookies the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana delivered to American Red Cross.
Man exonerates teen in shooting
FORT WAYNE — A northeastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in an October killing told a judge before he was sentenced that a teenage co-defendant played no role in the slaying.
Jermaine Turner, 40, tried to exonerate Anthony M. Mitchell, 19, before a judge sentenced Turner on Thursday to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40. Mitchell faces murder, felony murder and robbery charges in the killing. His trial had been scheduled March 10, but Gull agreed to postpone it until Aug. 18.
Kansas college hires president
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees on Thursday selected Andrew Bowne, who is currently senior vice president of Indiana’s 18-campus community college system, as president, starting in July.
Bowne was one of four finalists selected last month from a pool of 71 applicants to lead the Overland Park campus, college officials said.
