Couple quarantined aboard cruise ship
OAKLAND, Calif. — A central Indiana couple is being quarantined aboard a Princess Cruise ship off the coast of California.
Bill and Vicki Fisher of Muncie are stuck in their cabin after 19 crew members and two passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. The Fishers couple have not been tested because they are not showing symptoms of the virus.
After the ship docks in Oakland, they’ve been told, they will be transported to a facility in another state for another period of isolation after that.
Man, 26, arrested in shooting death
KOKOMO — Kokomo police arrested a 26-year-old man Saturday, a day after he allegedly shot another man to death.
According to the Kokomo Police Department, William Austin Mealer, 26, of Kokomo, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Mealer is accused of killing Dennis J. Vincent, 43, of Kokomo.
Vincent was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds Friday afternoon in the 400 block of North Purdum Street in Kokomo.
Libertarians nominate Rainwater
INDIANAPOLIS — The Libertarian Party of Indiana selected its nominees for governor and lieutenant governor at a weekend convention in Indianapolis.
Donald Rainwater, of Westfield, was nominated as candidate for governor. His campaign platform pledges to reduce or abolish taxes for Indiana residents.
William Henry, a Plainfield resident, is the party’s candidate for lieutenant governor.
Dugger teen dies in crash
DUGGER — A Dugger Union Community Schools student died as a result of a car crash Saturday morning in rural Sullivan County.
Brazen Maze, 17, of Dugger, died after his vehicle ran off of the right shoulder, before veering back into the path of a westbound vehicle, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Authorities identify body near zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — First responders recovered a body from a stretch of the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo on Sunday afternoon, WTHR reported.
Monday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the body found as 36-year-old Theodore Barnett.
The cause and manner of death were unknown.
