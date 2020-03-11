Drivers’ phone ban nears approval
INDIANAPOLIS — State legislators are close to giving their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads as a way of combating distracted driving.
The Indiana House voted 81-11 in favor of the bill Tuesday morning, with the state Senate poised to do the same during its afternoon session. The new law would permit cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.
2 children dead, 3 injured in crash
PERRYSVILLE — Two children have died and other family members were injured late Sunday when a minivan was struck by a semi on Indiana 63 at Indiana 32 at Perrysville in northern Vermillion County.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said multiple agencies responded to the 10:30 p.m. scene where an eastbound 2004 Pontiac Montana failed to stop at the intersection and drove in front of a southbound 2006 Volvo semi.
Organizers work to ease concerns
DANVILLE — There are concerns about whether COVID-19 will keep shoppers away from one of the biggest consignment sales in the state.
Setup started Monday for the “Here We Grow Again” sale at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville. The sale starts Wednesday with thousands of items up for sale, from spring and summer clothing for kids and adults to toys, bedding books, crafts and decor.
The sale attracts consigners and shoppers from across the county, so organizers are taking extra steps to be sure the products are disinfected.
Princess Cruises offers refunds
OAKLAND, Calif. — Passengers aboard the cruise ship forced to idle for days off the California coast because of a cluster of coronavirus cases will be getting a full refund from Princess Cruises.
The Grand Princess had more than 3,500 people aboard — 21 confirmed to be infected with the new virus. Dozens of passengers were taken to military bases after docking Monday. They will be quarantined or return to their home countries.
Vicki Fisher of Muncie is one of the passengers and shared a copy of the letter passengers received. She posted, “I felt like this was exceptionally generous and not expected since we had completed our cruise by the time we had to go into quarantine.”
2 arrested after city hall evacuation
MUNCIE — Two women were taken into custody in Muncie on Tuesday after an unidentified white powder later found to pose no danger to humans was discovered in its city hall, prompting the building’s evacuation.
Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan said police planned to question the women based on surveillance video that he said showed them throwing the powder inside the Muncie City Hall, the Star Press reported.
