Third House review canceled
ANDERSON — The Third House Legislative Review “Wrap-up” scheduled for Monday at the library has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drive-thru confessions end
TERRE HAUTE — A Catholic priest in western Indiana has stopped hearing drive-through confessions at the request of the Indianapolis Archdiocese amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
The Rev. Dan Bedel, who serves both St. Patrick and St. Margaret Mary Catholic churches in Terre Haute, said he was able to hear about 15 confessions over two days in which he parked his pickup truck in the church parking lots and parishioners drove up next to him and cracked their windows for the sacrament, the Tribune-Star reported.
However, the “archdiocese has deemed it to be too high a risk for contamination,” Bedel told parishioners in a notice Tuesday.
63 hospital workers on quarantine
SEYMOUR — A southern Indiana hospital has placed 63 employees on a 14-day quarantine after they came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The workers at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour interacted with a patient who came in for treatment but did not initially show any symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, The Indianapolis Star reported.
The patient came to Schenk during the early stages of the national outbreak and began to develop symptoms over time, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Furlow said. The affected Schneck workers initially did not wear proper protective equipment when in contact with the patient, she said.
Legislation banning rental rules vetoed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have blocked cities from regulating rental properties, which opponents said threatened existing local protections for tenants in several communities around the state.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the veto Wednesday evening, just before his deadline for acting on the bill approved by GOP lawmakers in the final hours of this year’s legislative session.
Holcomb said in a veto letter that the bill’s language was “overly broad,” citing a provision that would’ve prohibited any local rules on landlord-tenant relationships beyond state law.
Light show aims to spread hope
INDIANAPOLIS — A new light show at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis is aimed at inspiring hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
A heart projected on one building pulsates and changes size and color while images of the globe and various countries are projected on another as a recording plays of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” being performed by two Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Fishers IKEA donates masks
FISHERS — As hospital and health care workers face a shortage of personal protection equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, other companies are stepping up to help fill the void.Large businesses like Ford and JOANN Fabrics are shifting typical operations to focus on providing health care workers with masks.
Now, IKEA in Fishers, which is closed to in-store shoppers, is donating surgical masks to help. The business donated 10,000 masks to the Hamilton County Health Department Tuesday.
