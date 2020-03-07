Frankton flushing hydrants
FRANKTON — The town of Frankton will conduct hydrant flushing through Monday, March 9.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions for discolored water throughout this time period.
Information: Town hall, 765-754-7285.
Gas main work to close Raible Avenue
ANDERSON — Raible Avenue from 24th to 25th Street will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 10, at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, March 18, as Vectren replaces gas mains, according to a press release from the City Engineering Department.
Candidate plans meet-and-greet
ALEXANDRIA — Troy Abbott, seeking the Republican Party nomination for Madison County coroner, will have a meet-and-greet Saturday, March 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center.
Lottery supports awareness month
INDIANAPOLIS — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Hoosier Lottery is participating with the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling to raise awareness about disordered gambling.
The Hoosier Lottery is launching a marketing campaign for Problem Gambling Awareness Month on social media, through player emails, website communications and billboards across the state aimed at promoting positive play and keeping experiences fun.
Off-duty trooper arrests 2 people
MUNCIE — A man and woman were arrested Thursday night after being pulled over for driving without headlights on. The driver, Natalie Humphries, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception.
Matthew Schott, 29, of Alexandria, was wanted on felony warrants for violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Serial killer says he strangled two
FORT WAYNE — A man who claims he has killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980, authorities said Friday.
Samuel Little, 79, confessed to killing Valeria Boyd, 18, and Mary Ann Porter, 31, both of Fort Wayne, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said.
Detectives interviewed Little at the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur, Texas, after the FBI alerted the department about what he told a Texas Ranger in 2018.
Anthem waives test costs for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS – Amid growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 in communities across the country, Anthem Inc. announced today its efforts to eliminate additional costs for members in its affiliated health plans by providing coverage of the coronavirus screening test at no out-of-pocket-cost.
“We are committed to keeping healthcare affordable for the consumers we serve,” said Anthem President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux. “While the CDC continues to advise that the risk for the virus remains low, we are mindful of our responsibility to our health plan consumers and communities to ensure access to care.”
