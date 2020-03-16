Rooster Club cancels meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Democratic Party’s men’s Rooster Club meeting scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. has been canceled.
Central Indiana UW announces fund
INDIANAPOLIS — United Way’s central Indiana chapter has announced a $16.5 million relief fund intended to aid people and families facing economic distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.
United Way of Central Indiana said Friday the new fund was being launched with a $15 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will help human services organizations aid those affected both directly and indirectly by the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
Grants from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will be strategically distributed to organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
Earlham students hold snap graduation
RICHMOND — Earlham College seniors held their own snap graduation event, shortly before the school’s ban on face-to-face classes and campus gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The hour-long commencement Friday at the private college may have lacked the usual festivities of graduation day. But it still had caps and gowns, poetry, music, student stories, faculty reflections — and premature degrees.
“Seniors took lemons and made lemonade by deciding to hold a graduation ceremony for themselves,” Earlham President Anne Houtman said.
Seniors organized the ceremony after Houtman canceled all face-to-face classes and events, including sports, starting Friday. Indiana colleges have extended spring breaks, canceled classroom instruction and taken other steps in the coronavirus crisis.
Town to spend $150K for repairs
OGDEN DUNES — An Indiana town along Lake Michigan has approved spending $150,000 for expert input and emergency repairs to protect homes from sliding into the water.
It could take up to $10 million to rebuild the seawall that is meant to protect homes on the east side of Ogden Dunes, according to Rodger Howell, who heads a beach protection committee.
In the meantime, officials and homeowners in the town about 25 miles southeast of Chicago are scrambling for a short-term relief. Residents of Ogden Dunes have already filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.
“Homes could actually suffer damage in the next storm or two,” said Howell, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times. “Something’s going to fail really bad in the next storm or two.”
During recent high waves the sheet metal “was just flapping in the waves like a piece of tin foil in the wind.”
Staff and Associated Press
