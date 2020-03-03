Proposal could force Hill from office
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators have taken a step toward possibly forcing State Attorney General Curtis Hill from office if Indiana’s highest court suspends his law license following allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party.
The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 83-9 Monday in favor of a proposal that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. The provision still needs the Senate’s approval to become law, as Hill awaits a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face punishment for the alleged professional misconduct.
100-plus students coming home
SOUTH BEND — More than 100 University of Notre Dame students abroad in Rome are returning to the United States because of a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
The university announced Friday night that it was ending its Rome Global Gateway program for the rest of the semester, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its advisory against travel to Italy. Italy has confirmed almost 900 coronavirus cases, the highest figure outside Asia. There have been 21 deaths.
Water levels drive erosion concerns
MICHIGAN CITY — With more big waves forecast, Lake Michigan’s record-high water levels and a warm winter that has prevented ice from building up to protect beaches from the waves’ wrath are driving growing worries about erosion in a region that relies heavily on tourism each summer.
In a recent email to constituents, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said the issue has his full attention. Last week he visited harbors in St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and South Haven to gauge the effects on tourism, boating, fishing, homes and infrastructure.
City, county form virus coalition
COLUMBUS — Local officials are stepping up efforts to ensure a coordinated response to any potential outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus in Bartholomew County as more cases of the illness continue to be detected around the world.
The coalition, which held its first meeting at Columbus City Hall recently, spans several city and county entities and other stakeholders to coordinate efforts to prepare for, plan, monitor and respond locally to the global outbreak of the virus, called COVID-19, which has infected over 88,000 people globally and killed more than 3,000 since being detected in China last year.
The Associated Press and HSPA News Service
Website touts southern Indiana tourism
FRENCH LICK — Last year, Radius Indiana unveiled its new tourism initiative: “Discover Southern Indiana,” and now, there’s a website in place to promote the area to visitors by introducing them to attractions, events, sports, shopping, arts and culture, food and drink, heritage and outdoor recreation.
Launched last week, discoversouthernindiana.com features a 90-second video that takes visitors on a tour of the eight-county region Radius serves, focusing on Patoka Lake, farmers’ markets, fairs and festivals, train excursions, wineries, community parks, state parks, cave systems and unique restaurants.
