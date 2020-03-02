House arrest in fatal crash
TIPTON — A man who was 17 when he caused a fatal high-speed crash in central Indiana will spend a year on house arrest. Austin Hoback, now 20, was traveling close to 90 mph when he ignored a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in 2017, killing a 65-year-old woman.
Jane Eades of Sharpsville died a week later. Hoback, also a Sharpsville resident, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced Friday. He will serve two years on probation in addition to the house arrest.
All-electric bus plans questioned
INDIANAPOLIS — A plan in Indianapolis to switch to an entirely electric fleet of public buses by 2035 is in question because of problems with range.
The IndyGo board on Thursday canceled a $6.5 million order for five electric buses. IndyGo has 31 electric buses, but tests have shown they don’t reach the promised 275-mile range, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Bravo tapped to lead IU law school
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who’s a longtime professor at Indiana University’s downtown Indianapolis law school is expected to become the first person of color to lead that school.
Karen E. Bravo was recently named dean of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, pending formal approval by the IU Board of Trustees at their April meeting. Bravo, who is black and from Jamaica, would become the second woman to lead the school.
Groups sue for lake sturgeon status
CHICAGO — Environmental groups in Illinois and Indiana have filed a federal complaint in hopes of forcing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete a review that could designate lake sturgeon as a federally endangered species.
Lake sturgeon are a prehistoric fish that were once plentiful in the Great Lakes but have been reduced to extremely low levels by pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction. A federal endangered designation would mean more protections, including funding.
Sheep perish in Indiana barn fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Several sheep died in an early-morning barn fire Sunday in Hamilton County, authorities said.
Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar said the fire in Atlanta was visible from miles away and crews found the barn “fully engulfed in flames with sheep still inside.” Authorities said an investigation was ongoing.
Footage restored from Milan game
MUNCIE — Film from Milan High School’s famous state championship basketball victory in 1954 over Muncie Central has been restored. A special screening of the contest appeared on IHSAAtv.org last Sunday following the 2020 boys pairings show.
“The IHSAA Champions Network restored the film using multiple computerized softwares to enhance, sharpen and stabilize the picture,” HSAA director of broadcasting/executive producer Heath Shanahan said, adding that the radio play-by-play of the call added to the film is much clearer.
The Associated Press
