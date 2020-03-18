Official threatened over closings
LEBANON — The life of Brett Pepin, a Boone County Health Department official, was threatened twice in 24 hours, according to local law enforcement.
An hour after a homeless Lebanon Public Library patron threatened to shoot him because the library was closing an hour early, Pepin received an email Monday from a stranger saying in part, “I’m sitting outside your home with a rifle trained at your home … with a bullet for everyone coming in and out … and that’s a promise.”
Pepin alerted police, who are investigating.
Worker killed in gravel collapse
FORT WAYNE — A utility contractor died Tuesday after gravel collapsed into the trench where he was working, Fort Wayne fire officials said.
The man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said. The trench was about 20 feet deep. The collapse occurred about 2 p.m. It took crews more than an hour to get to the worker, O’Çonnor said.
Banks voted against relief package
WASHINGTON — Despite widespread bipartisan support for a coronavirus relief package passed by lawmakers after midnight Saturday morning, northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, was one of 40 lawmakers to cast a “no vote.”
“On the heels of a massive $8.3 billion emergency spending package, Speaker Pelosi rushed a second short-sighted emergency bill, passed in the middle of the night and behind closed doors, that does more harm than good,” Banks said is a statement.
Sectional fan positive for COVID-19FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd County resident who attended the Class 4A boys basketball sectional at Seymour in early March has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Floyd County Health Department.
The patient was admitted to Baptist Health Floyd on March 13, and the positive test result was confirmed Sunday. Local officials declined to give the age or where the person lives and said it is not known which game or games the person attended.
CNHI News Indiana, HSPA News Service and The Associated Press
