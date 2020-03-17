Town Council to discuss safety
CHESTERFIELD — The Town Council will have a special meeting on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. to discuss safety measures being taken for the current COVID-19 crisis.
Police investigate death of 3-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Officers found the child with gunshot wounds after being called to the home Sunday afternoon, Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
She was identified on Monday as Fayth M. Graham of New Albany, Indiana, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.
Pier scraps plans for cruise ships
GREILICKVILLE, Mich. — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business.
Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock at Grelickville near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers. But CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday that cruise ships weren’t aligned enough with pier’s mission, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. The organization said its focus is on local partnerships to make improvements that will make the pier better suited for multiple uses.
Union Hospital sets up treatment tent
TERRE HAUTE — Although no cases have been reported in the area, a portable medical tent has been set up outside the main entrance to the emergency department at Union Hospital in Terre Haute as an advance preparation to address the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a post on its Twitter account @myunionhealth, the hospital said the tent is designed as a mobile medical facility, and a similar tent was last used by the Union Health staff in the fan care areas at the Terre Haute Air Show.
Police investigating fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city’s near north side Monday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the corner of East 16th Street and North College Avenue just before 4 a.m.
The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
