Man dies after stabbing at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a stabbing at an Indianapolis senior apartment community, police said Sunday.
Authorities were called Saturday around 10 p.m. to Atrium Village Senior Apartments on the city’s east side and found an unconscious man.
Medical workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The victim had been stabbed and detective believe the victim was involved in a verbal disagreement before the stabbing, according to police.
Further details have not been released.
State: 913 new COVID-19 cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are reporting 913 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
Overall, the state has reported nearly 730,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and logged over 13,000 deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
At the same time, more than 2.1 million people in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, but the rate is slowing down.
All residents age 16 and older are eligible for the shots. A vaccination site in Gary is offering vaccinations each day until June 2.
New jet-fueling system completed
BUNKER HILL — An overhaul on a new jet fueling system has been completed at northern Indiana’s Grissom Air Reserve Base following several years of work to replace a system installed in the 1950s.
The $35 million fuel hydrant system recently went online, replacing the base’s former fuel system, which had required tanker trucks to enter the base in order to restock fuel tanks, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
But the new system allows fuel to be offloaded by delivery tankers that never have to enter the main military installation, creating obvious security benefits, said Lt. Col. Matt Garvelink, 434th Security Forces Squadron commander.
-Associated Press
The new fuel system has a flow capacity of about 600 gallons per minute, and can fuel four aircraft in the same parking row.
Pierogi Fest returning to Indiana
WHITING — A northwestern Indiana city is bringing back its annual Pierogi Fest, a year after the festival built around the popular Polish delicacy was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Pierogi Fest will take place from July 23-25 in Whiting, Indiana, where crowds will once again celebrate pierogis and consume the traditionally potato- and cheese-filled dumplings, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Pierogi Fest is one of the largest food festivals in Indiana and across the Midwest. The event is filled with offbeat events like a pierogi toss contest and a nun dunk tank.
-Associated Press
