Gunfire investigated near Raible Avenue
ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating shots fired in the 1600 block of Raible Avenue on Monday morning.
“Preliminary details show this as an isolated incident, and no one was found to be injured although there was damage to a parked vehicle nearby,” Anderson Police Department public information officer Caleb McKnight said in an email.
McKnight said no arrests were made in connection with the incident and police continue to monitor the area.
Anyone with information should contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
Teen with learner’s permit strikes pole
FRANKTON — A teenager was cited for a violation of her learner’s permit after she crashed a car into a utility pole Sunday afternoon.
The 16-year-old driver was traveling north on County Road 600 West when witnesses told authorities the vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole and metal post at CR 600 North, Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in a press release.
First responders were dispatched at 1:38 p.m. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling approximately 55 mph before striking the pole, according to the release.
The collision sheared the pole from its base and left a top portion of the pole hanging from the power lines.
The teen, who was not named in the release, was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for a head injury.
Frankton man hurt in car accident
ANDERSON — A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of county roads 500 West and 500 North resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital Monday morning.
Phillip Hosier, 49, of Frankton, told Madison County sheriff’s deputies he was driving south on County Road 500 West around 11 a.m. when a vehicle disregarded a stop sign and hit him.
Hosier was taken to Community Hospital Anderson with complaints of back pain.
Gabrielle Rhodes, 19, of Alexandria was westbound on County Road 500 North when she struck Hosier’s car. She told sheriff’s deputies she did not see Hosier before colliding with his car. Rhodes did not complain of any injuries and there were no injured passengers, according to the Sheriff’s Department press release.
The Herald Bulletin
Indy officials back mask mandate
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will remain under a mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions as city officials endorsed those measures after the state Legislature nullified such orders previously issued by county health officers.
The new state law that took effect immediately on Monday allows local COVID-19 restrictions tougher than those issued statewide only upon approval of elected county commissioners or city councils.
The Democratic-controlled Indianapolis council voted 19-5 along party lines Monday night to keep the mask mandate and rules that restrict restaurants to 75% indoor capacity and bars to 50% capacity.
County commissioners in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County have said they don’t intend to endorse the tougher rules ordered by the county health officer.
-Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.