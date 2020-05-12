Food distribution at Elwood park
ELWOOD — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following tailgate food distributions this week:
• Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Muncie Mall, 3501 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
No IDs, proof of address or need is required. All are welcome.
Distribution is while supplies last. Those attending are asked to go through the line one time so there is enough for everyone.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
AGs ask Congress to investigate China
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill is calling on Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic. He and 17 other attorneys general made the request in a letter sent to congressional leaders.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” the letter states. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”
Airport expects fall in passenger flights
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport’s top official says it could take up to three years for the airport’s flights to bounce back to the levels it saw before the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport’s flight activity has dropped to as low as 5% of typical operations since the virus outbreak spread across the U.S. in March, and it recently served only 14 of its 53 destinations, said Mario Rodriguez, the airport authority’s executive director.
YMCA camp cancels all summer camps
BROOKSTON — A northwestern Indiana YMCA camp that’s been a summer destination for generations of children has canceled its summer camps for the first time in its nearly 100-year history to protect young campers from the coronavirus pandemic.
Camp Tecumseh YMCA officials said the 660-acre riverside camp will be vacant this summer for the first time since it opened in 1924 because they didn’t believe they’d be able to guarantee campers’ safety with so many unknowns about the spread of coronavirus, the Journal & Courier reported.
IMPD officer involved in crash
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police confirmed that a late-shift officer was involved in a crash that damaged a near westside home early Saturday morning.
The officer said he attempted to move away from an oncoming vehicle as it passed, causing him to lose control. The officer went off the road and hit the house on Rockville Road.
The officer and one person inside the home were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Blue Angels to fly over Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Blue Angels announced Sunday that they’re planning a flyover in Indianapolis on Tuesday to honor frontline workers.
Flyovers in Indianapolis will start at 2 p.m. and last roughly 11 minutes.
