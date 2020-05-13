Indy police to get body cameras
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers will be equipped with body cameras starting this summer in an effort that was already underway before officers fatally shot two black men last week, sparking protests, city officials said Tuesday.
Police have said Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, and McHale Rose, 19, both shot at officers before they were killed in separate incidents just hours apart. Activist groups have demanded transparency and accountability as the shootings are investigated. Events surrounding Reed’s shooting were livestreamed on Facebook, apparently from Reed’s cellphone.
Rokita mulls race for attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita says he could become a new Republican challenger to embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s reelection bid.
Rokita won statewide elections as secretary of state in 2002 and 2006 before holding a central Indiana congressional seat for eight years. He lost a 2018 bid for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination to Mike Braun.
38 added to state’s coronavirus toll
NDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials reported an additional 38 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the statewide toll from the pandemic to 1,578 people.
The Indiana State Department of Health recorded 33 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Monday, along with five additional death considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.
Sanitizing machine being used in jail
BROWNSTOWN — The Jackson County Jail is utilizing a new weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The 1140 Sentry from Skytron is a machine typically used to sanitize hospital surgery rooms.
Jail Commander Chris Everhart said the product was presented to him by a Skytron representative during a recent conference. The company wanted to test the potential application of the machine with jails, so Everhart was given one to use in the local jail on a trial basis.
Barricades stop dirt track racing
BOSWELL — There was no racing, after all, Saturday night on Daugherty Speedway’s 3/8-mile dirt track near Boswell in Benton County.
But there was plenty of action, as the speedway’s owner, Benton County leaders and even the governor’s office spent the past week coming to a truce over an attempt to schedule a night of short track races ahead of schedule of Indiana’s gradual lifting of stay-at-home orders.
By Monday morning, barricades at a county road leading to the track — and the deputies positioned there in recent days — meant to enforce a state cease-and-desist order against the speedway were gone.
