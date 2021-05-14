One Nation Indivisible to meet
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible is holding its membership meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Mounds Park’s woodland shelter.
Julia Barton will speak on mental health and COVID-19. May is Mental Health month.
The group is invited to participate in United Way’s Diaper Drive for babies and toddlers. Any size of diapers would be welcomed. Bring the diapers to the meeting.
Board members are contributing to the drive. Those attending do not have to wear a mask.
There will be a meet-and-greet with safe snacks and water.
Aviation Board to meet via Zoom
ANDERSON — Board of Aviation Commissioners will hold a regular meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.
Messaging app finds crash victim
NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle, police said.
Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of Columbia City when they suddenly lost contact with him as he was driving near Durham Lake. The caller said people were searching the area for Adkins.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that officers obtained a location from Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, and then found Adkins’ wrecked car near the public access entrance of the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area, The Journal Gazette reported.
Gary rebuilding city servers after attack
GARY — A cybersecurity company is helping the city of Gary rebuild its servers after hackers recently targeted several of them in a ransomware attack, a city spokesman said.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security were notified about the attack, Gary spokesman Michael Gonzalez said Wednesday. He declined to disclose when the attack was identified or which city departments were affected, citing an ongoing investigation.
Gonzalez also declined to say whether the northwest Indiana city paid a ransom following the ransomware attack, in which hackers lock up computer data and demand ransom payments in order to give it back.
Investigators have not yet determined if anyone’s personal information was compromised, but if that is the case Gonzalez said the city will offer those individuals “credit monitoring and any other assistance we can.”
Teacher suspended for Right to Life talk
SOUTH BEND — A northern Indiana school district has suspended a teacher who invited a representative of an anti-abortion group to speak during a health class.
The South Bend Community School Corp. placed the Clay High School teacher on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
District leaders said the presentation Tuesday by a representative of Right to Life Michiana violated policies and procedures because the teacher did not seek the approval of the school principal and did not notify parents in advance, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Superintendent Todd Cummings said in a statement the visit was unauthorized.
