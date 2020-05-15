Fatal bus crash conviction appealed
ROCHESTER — An appeal filed by an Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus contends the state did not present sufficient evidence that she was criminally reckless.
A Fulton County jury convicted Alyssa Shepherd, 25, of three counts of reckless homicide, as well as criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. A judge sentenced Shepherd in December to four years in prison for the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their sister, Alivia Stahl, 9, and seriously injured a fourth child.
Suspected killer bound for hospital
JEFFERSONVILLE — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body in 2014 is headed to a state mental hospital months after being found incompetent to stand trial.
A transport order was issued Tuesday directing the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to transport Joseph Oberhansley to Logansport State Mental Hospital by Monday morning. The order was delayed by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oberhansley is charged with killing and dismembering 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville in September 2014.
Ex-youth coach’s rape term upheld
FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a former youth football coach’s 15-year prison sentence for raping the sister of one of his players after luring her to his Fort Wayne home with the promise of a cheerleading coaching position.
An Allen County jury found Marvin Davis, 34, guilty of rape and sexual battery in August. After he was sentenced to 15 years, Davis appealed, arguing that his prison term was inappropriate “in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.”
Body found in Michigan hotel
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a 52-year-old woman has been found in a western Michigan hotel room.
Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Holland Township hotel about 1:45 a.m. Thursday after a relative of the victim expressed concern to authorities about her well-being, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities learned the Holland woman was last seen at the hotel. Her 31-year-old son-in-law fled the hotel in the victim’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He later was arrested by police in the South Bend area and was being held as a suspect in the case.
Lottery payment offices reopened
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective 9 a.m. Monday, the Hoosier Lottery prize payment offices in Indianapolis, Mishawaka and Evansville will reopen, by appointment only, for in-person redemption of prizes of $600 or more. Prizes up to $599 may be redeemed at Hoosier Lottery retailers.
To schedule an appointment, players should call 1-800-955-6886. All appointments must be scheduled in advance; same-day appointments may not be available.
Because of limited availability of appointments, players are encouraged to mail in any prize claims up to $99,999. Information on how to mail in a prize claim can be found at hoosierlottery.com/claim.
The Herald Bulletin, CNHI News Indiana and Associated Press
