BMV announces Memorial Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Branch appointments will resume Tuesday, May 26. As a reminder, all customers are required to have an appointment before visiting a branch. The appointment scheduler is available on the BMV website, found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Police: Man attacks neighbor with tool
EVANSVILLE — A southwestern Indiana man allegedly attacked a neighbor with a weed eater, leaving him with cuts on his back, as the two men feuded over grass clippings left along a roadway, police said.
Gail Kammerer III, 48, was arrested Thursday on a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies who were called to the scene in Evansville. Police said Kammerer was using his weed eater to trim along a ditch when a 57-year-old neighbor complained that he was blowing those grass clippings into the street. The neighbor told deputies he responded by driving his riding lawn mower down the road, blowing the grass clippings back onto Kammerer’s property, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Deputies seize $25 million in drugs
WAYNE COUNTY — Officers have uncovered $25 million worth of drugs in Wayne County.
On Wedneday, Wayne County officers were working traffic en—forcement near a construction zone on Interstate 70 when an officer noticed a silver Nissan speeding through the marked construction zone. Officers stopped the driver for speeding and while checking the driver’s license, identified the woman as Flerida Vianey Burgos Gonzalez. After uncovering drugs during the stop, a police canine discovered about 16 kilograms of fentanyl and five kilograms of heroin along with a small amount of methamphetamine.
Amazon film set for release at drive-in
INDIANAPOLIS — A sci-fi thriller is set to be released at an Indianapolis drive-in theater this weekend.
“Amazon reached out to our film agent and they wanted to do something a little different with the whole COVID thing going on,” said John Parkin, co-owner of the Tibbs Drive-in Theatre.
“The Vast Night” is a “soft, inky-dark toned” film set in the 1950s follows a young switchboard operator and “charismatic radio DJ as they discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever.”
Holiday World to have ‘virtual lines’
SANTA CLAUS — Holiday World reopens June 14. The park posted a message on their website announcing new “virtual lines” for their attractions.
Visitors will “wait in line” on their phones instead of in person. Guests will choose a ride on a mobile device, where the app will put them in a queue. When that customer’s turn arrives, they’ll get a message to proceed to the attraction. A ride attendant will then scan the guest’s smartphone code for that ride.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.