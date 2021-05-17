Ingalls officer injured on duty
INGALLS – An Ingalls police officer was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment after his Ford Explorer police cruiser was struck Saturday.
Officer Michael Easton was on a traffic stop just south of the intersection of Broadway Street and County Road 750 West in the emergency lane on the west side of the road about 4:40 p.m. The emergency lights were activated, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Department release.
Ibrahim Azzam, 32, of the 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson, was traveling southbound in a 2010 Nissan Altima. Azzam told deputies he had a panic attack and went off the road and struck the police vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Department release said Azzam was taken to Ascension St. Vincent for minor injuries. Easton was transported to Methodist Hospital for possible neck injuries, head injuries and possible broken hip.
Crash kills mom, injures 5 kids
EVANSVILLE — Indiana State Police said an interstate car crash left one woman dead and injured five of her children.
Authorities were called to Interstate 64 in Posey County on Friday around 8 p.m.
Killed in the crash was 32-year-old Whitney Steverson of Evansville.
She was driving east in a pickup truck and swerved into another lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. Police said she overcorrected and crossed both eastbound lanes before the car rolled.
Highways cut off for 18 months
INDIANAPOLIS — The two interstate routes through downtown Indianapolis are now cut in two for a reconstruction project that highway officials expect will take 18 months to complete.
The closure that started Saturday allows traffic on Interstates 70 and 65 to reach the city’s downtown, but through traffic is blocked as crews rebuild a portion of the route the two highways share.
State highway officials recommend that any drivers traveling through the Indianapolis area use I-465 as a detour route.
Signs direct to Jackson 5 house
GARY — Crews have installed signs in northwest Indiana directing motorists to the small house in Gary that Michael Jackson and his siblings called home before the Jackson 5 achieved fame.
Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson joined several dignitaries Thursday in unveiling one of the signs outside the family’s former home, at 2300 Jackson St.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who helped secure the signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he hopes they will spur tourism and development in Gary while also honoring the Jackson family’s link to the city.
Staff and Associated Press
