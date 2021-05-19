Casino expects to retain workers
ELIZABETH — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians plans to retain all 700-plus employees at a southern Indiana casino if state regulators approve its ownership of the casino later this year.
The North Carolina-based tribe also announced that it had formed EBCI Holdings LLC as Caesars Southern Indiana’s ownership group and that its CEO would be R. Scott Barber, the former regional president of Caesars Entertainment, the News and Tribune reported.
After it was acquired through a public merger with Eldorado Resorts Inc., Caesars Entertainment was ordered by the Indiana Gaming Commission to sell three of its five casinos in the state. Caesars chose to sell its Elizabeth, Evansville and Hammond properties. Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand were retained.
Boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting
FRANKLIN — A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge.
A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at a juvenile detention facility on the criminal recklessness charge, and 180 days to be served concurrently on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Because the Greenwood teen has been incarcerated since shortly after 15-year-old Kashius Davis’ October 2020 death, he will serve about seven months in jail, and will likely be released in December, the Daily Journal reported.
Man’s remains found in storage unitINDIANAPOLIS — The remains of an Indianapolis man have been located in a suburban storage unit nearly 17 months after his disappearance, authorities said.
The body of 58-year-old Roger Farmer was found Thursday in a Brownsburg storage unit, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said. Farmer died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Farmer was reported missing Dec. 27, 2019, after a reported hunting trip the prior month to Versailles, Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported. His son, 37-year-old Jeremy Farmer, was arrested and charged with murder in February.
Lawyers push challenge to Rokita
INDIANAPOLIS — Lawyers for Gov. Eric Holcomb derided the Indiana attorney general’s claim that he can block the governor from asking the courts to stop a new law giving legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies.
Holcomb’s lawyers argue in a Monday court filing that Attorney General Todd Rokita is making “absurd” arguments that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and to decide whether the new law is constitutional.
Prison medical contract costs jump
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could pay about 50% more a year for prison medical services with a new contractor picked by state officials.
The four-year contract with Centurion Health will pay an average of about $160 million a year to the company that submitted the most expensive of four vendor proposals, The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reported. That compares to an annual $106 million cost the previous four years.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.