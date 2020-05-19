Public’s help sought in fatal shooting
GARY — Gary police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailant who fatally shot a 12-year-old Chicago boy in the northwestern Indiana city over the weekend.
Demetrius Townsel Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday night at a Gary hospital, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said. The fatal shooting of the youth, who lived in Chicago’s Back of The Yards neighborhood, has been ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound.
$1M federal grant to deliver Narcan
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will use nearly $1 million in federal funds to pay for the distribution of the opioid reversal drug naloxone to reach Hoosiers who are at risk of overdose, officials said Monday.
Overdose Lifeline Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, families and communities affected by substance use, will distribute 25,000 doses of naloxone, or Narcan, to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses, the office of Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Family and Social Service Administration announced.
Lilly to help early-learning centers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Lilly Endowment is providing a $15.7 million grant to Indiana’s largest early-childhood education nonprofit to reinforce child care opportunities, especially for vulnerable children, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Early Learning Indiana nonprofit will use the money to launch a fund that will offer grants to providers to offset new expenses to operate safely. Qualified expenses include measures such as better sanitation practices, promoting social distancing, adopting new staffing and expanding to serve more children.
License branches cut holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will close all of its license branches Saturday through Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Branch appointments will resume Tuesday, May 26. The BMV now requires all customers to have an appointment before visiting a branch because of the coronavirus pandemic. The appointment scheduler is available on the BMV website at www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.
Marbled crayfish on prohibited list
LANSING, Mich. — A crayfish that reproduces by cloning has been added to Michigan’s prohibited species list.
All known specimens of marbled crayfish are genetically identical females that can produce up to 700 eggs per reproductive cycle without the need for fertilization, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The species’ reproductive capacity and aggressive nature may allow them to dominate lakes, ponds and rivers quickly.
Associated Press
