Man pleads guilty to child porn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to persuading four minor girls — one from Indiana and three from Rhode Island — to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves after befriending them on social media, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say.
Pritkumar Tarunkumar Patel, 23, of Closter, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on Thursday to cyberstalking and receipt of child pornography. On at least one occasion, he posted a sexually explicit picture of a victim, the 13-year-old from Indiana, on an Instagram account he created using her name, prosecutors said.
Lake waves wash away pavement
BEVERLY SHORES — Waves from Lake Michigan have washed away a section of pavement in a Northwest Indiana town, threatening utility lines and nearby homes.
Rangers with the Indiana Dunes National Park stood guard Thursday morning at a sharp cliff overlooking Lake Michigan that was once parking for Lakeview Beach in the town of Beverly Shores, about 40 miles east of Chicago. A section of roadway near that location has been closed for the past month, according to Beverly Shores Town Council President Geof Benson told.
Ex-police chief faces charge
GEORGETOWN — A former southern Indiana police chief has been charged with official misconduct for diverting thousand of dollars in auto tow-in fees that were not deposited with his town’s clerk-treasurer, state police said Thursday.
Misdemeanor charges of conversion and failure to deposit public funds also were filed Thursday against former Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel, police said. An investigation that began in September and a State Board of Accounts audit revealed more than $8,000 in auto tow-in fees were not deposited with the town clerk-treasurer.
Tyson Foods to reopen plant
CASS COUNTY — Tyson Foods announced Friday that it will be reopening its plant in Cass County’s Logansport with limited production after nearly 900 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak, and all workers were tested for COVID-19. The decision to reopen followed a tour with local health and government officials and a union representative, according to a news release.
Arrest in death of Illinois woman
TERRE HAUTE — A man wanted in the death of a Paris, Illinois, woman was located and arrested early Thursday in Terre Haute.
Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide, as well as an Illinois parole violation. Bond is set at $5 million. Illinois State Police said the body of Kimberly A. Mattingly, 29, was found in rural Beecher City, Illinois, on Wednesday. Mattingly, of Paris, Illinois, was reportedly last seen April 5.
Glass was connected to that death, as was Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City. Kaiser has been booked into the Effingham County, Illinois, Jail on a charge of concealment of homicidal death.
