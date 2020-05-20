All teachers named Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education recognized all Indiana teachers collectively Tuesday as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The department traditionally has recognized a single educator with the award each year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment.”
Indy teachers union chief sentenced
INDIANAPOLIS — The former president of the Indianapolis Education Association has been sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $100,000 from the union.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt handed down the sentence to Rhondalyn Cornett, 55, of Indianapolis, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, announced Tuesday. Cornett wrote checks from the union’s bank account and used the union’s debit card for personal expenses and to withdraw cash, prosecutors said.
Man won’t be charged in shooting
BRAZIL — A western Indiana man who fatally shot another man during a February domestic disturbance won’t be charged in that killing because prosecutors determined he acted in self-defense.
Indiana State Police said Monday that Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke had notified the agency that Keegan Galloway would face no criminal charges in the killing of Robert P. Blystone of Brazil. Police officers called to investigate a report of shots fired during a domestic disturbance found Blystone, 31, dead with gunshot wounds inside a home west of Brazil on Feb. 16.
Woman found stabbed, killed
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an apartment complex.
Heather Nanny-Cole had been missing since she left her residence on May 6 to go to her boyfriend’s apartment. On Monday, the woman’s friend located her car at the apartment complex where her boyfriend, John Bryant, lived. Police say as officers entered Bryant’s apartment they immediately noticed something on the living room floor that had been covered with blankets that appeared to be the size of a body.
Police arrested Bryant on a preliminary charge of murder.
Topgolf closes one day after reopening
FISHERS — Topgolf in Fishers was ordered to close just one day after reopening.
According to WTHR, the Indiana State Excise issued the order to cease operations. They were acting on behalf of the State Department of Health.
Topgolf had instituted safety measures it believed met state guidelines. But the State Health Department ordered the closure.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.