INDOT: Drive safely on holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to slow down and travel safely, especially in work zones. AAA predicts record low travel volumes across the U.S. with social distancing guidelines still in place.
Where possible, road construction and maintenance activities will be suspended by noon on Friday. However, a number of restrictions and closures will remain in place due to long-term projects. Drivers can learn more about existing work zones and other traffic alerts by visiting indot.carsprogram.org, dialing 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone, or downloading the INDOT mobile app.
Trout stockings set for weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — A surplus of rainbow trout will give anglers additional trout fishing opportunities in northern Indiana over Memorial Day weekend.
Along with its planned stockings, the DNR will stock several additional sites for the holiday weekend. Find a list of planned stockings online at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm. Additional stockings are set for the Pigeon River, Fawn River, Little Elkhart River, Mill Creek and Spy Run Creek.
Carmel reopening Monon, plaza
CARMEL — The City of Carmel will reopen the Monon Greenway and Midtown Plaza beginning at noon on Friday.
It will remain open as long as there isn’t a new spike in COVID-19 cases for the city. Signs will also go up in the area encouraging people to wear masks.
Noblesville to host fireworks festival
NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville is moving forward with the 2020 Fireworks Festival.
It will take place on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the Stars & Stripes Forever Parade through downtown Noblesville. The city is working with health officials to ensure that it is a safe event for the public.
Health department warns of scams
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is warning about fake calls from people claiming to be contact tracing.
Those callers are asking questions that are not part of the information ISDH gathers.
Actual contact tracers will only ask questions about possible symptoms you are experiencing and who you might have been in contact with. You might also receive a text message that will provide the following number for you to call: 833-670-0067. If you receive a message with a different number, you should not call it.
IU has record high summer enrollment
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has reported record high summer enrollment for its Bloomington campus, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ summer plans. All the classes are being taught online.
On the first day of summer 2020 classes, IU Bloomington’s enrollment of 12,604 was a 22% increase from summer 2019, according to a university news release. The IU University Institutional Research and Reporting website shows the next highest summer enrollment on the first day of classes for the Bloomington campus was 11,741 in 2013.
Associated Press, WTHR, HSPA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.