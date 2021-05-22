Health department unveils mobile unit
ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department received its mobile health unit to be utilized for public health programming Thursday.
“It’s been a goal for MCHD to incorporate mobile public health programs in the next 3-5 years. COVID-19 resources afforded us to secure it earlier than planned,” said administrator Stephenie Grimes. “We will utilize the mobile unit primarily for COVID-19 vaccinations to start, but are excited to launch initiatives to improve the health and quality of life for Madison County residents.”
The unit is 40 feet in length, with designated waiting, lab and exam areas. It features CDC-approved vaccination refrigeration and freezers and is outfitted with medical equipment.
The mobile unit will be at Anderson Speedway next Wednesday, May 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. MCHD will provide Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 years and older. All are welcome to walk up, no appointment needed. The unit will be open to the public.
