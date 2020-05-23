Worker killed along Indiana highway
BURNS HARBOR — A worker doing construction sign maintenance along a northwestern Indiana interstate was killed early Friday when a semi truck collided with his vehicle, which then fatally struck him, police said.
Ryan E. Greer, 38, of Knox, was killed just before 3 a.m. when a tractor-trailer traveling east on Interstate 94 drove onto the right shoulder and hit the truck Greer and another worker for Traffic Control Specialist were using, Indiana State Police said.
YMCA closes South Bend facility
SOUTH BEND — The YMCA of Greater Michiana will permanently close its South Bend facility, the nonprofit informed members in an email Friday. The facility initially closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision was not made lightly, and we are sad we won’t be reopening our doors to you,” said the letter, signed by Chief Volunteer Officer Mowitt Drew and CEO Mark Weber. “However, with the facility’s ongoing financial strain and recent close of business, we have been left with no other option.”
The YMCA had been a fixture locally for more than a century.
New forest nature preserve approved
BLOOMFIELD — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission recently approved the creation of Dilcher-Turner Canyon Forest Nature Preserve in Greene County.
The new nature preserve protects 68 acres that contain 1.6 miles of moderate trails, as well as upland forests, scenic ravines with large sandstone outcrops, intermittent creeks and several waterfalls.
Food plant outbreak crosses counties
WASHINGTON, Ind. — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Dubois County food plant has driven up the number of cases in Daviess County as well.
Last week, 42 cases of the coronavirus were reported at the Farbest Foods plant in Huntingburg. The company then had all 588 employees tested for the virus and 100 came back as positive. Since Farbest is a regional employer, the outbreak has reached into several neighboring counties including Daviess, where 11 residents who worked at Farbest have been placed in quarantine after their positive test results.
Flags to be at half-staff Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Holcomb asked that businesses and residents across the state lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
Post offices closed on Memorial Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Postal Service reminds customers that post offices will be closed for retail transactions Monday to observe Memorial Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service. All services will resume Tuesday. The post office will be open regularly scheduled hours Saturday.
Associated Press, The Herald Bulletin, HSPA News Service and CNHI News Indiana
