3 fatally shot in central Indiana
PERU — Authorities in central Indiana were investigating after three people were found fatally shot in a home.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the Peru home on Friday evening and found three people dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
A family member who wasn’t able to get in touch with relatives had asked the sheriff’s office to check on them, according to police.
The three victims’ identities were not released.
1 dead, 4 injured in apartment shooting
FORT WAYNE — One person died and four others were injured following a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, police said.
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of gunshots at the Villages of Hanna around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said there appeared to be multiple shooters.
Five people were hospitalized. One later died and another was been seriously injured.
The others were believed to have injuries not considered life threatening. They included 20-year-old Jamarion Thomas who was charged with aggravated battery.
Man dies in warehouse fire
COLUMBIA CITY — One man died in a warehouse explosion in northeastern Indiana on Saturday, State Police said.
The explosion occurred around 9 a.m. in Columbia City, 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne, police said.
First responders found the building fully engulfed in flames, preventing the rescue of a man trapped inside, police said. His body was recovered around 2:30 p.m. after the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the explosion and fire was believed to be related to a natural gas leak, police said. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate to determine the cause and manner of the explosion.
Man shot in mall parking lot
MISHAWAKA — One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday in a parking lot outside a northern Indiana shopping mall, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after noon outside the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, located adjacent to South Bend a few miles south of the Michigan state line.
The suspect fled the scene in an SUV, WNDU-TV reported.
The mall remained open for business.
Boy dies from gunshot wound
INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old Indianapolis boy has died after being shot in the head by a gunshot fired into his grandparents' home, family members said.
Dayshawn Bills died around 5 p.m. Friday at Riley Children’s Hospital, they said. He had been on life support and had been declared brain dead following the shooting.
The 7th grader was shot around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the home on the city's northeast side. He was playing video games with family members at the time.
Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the shooting at a news conference later that morning.
