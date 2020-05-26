No new leads in disappearance
SALIDA, Colo. — A search for Suzanne Morphew, an Alexandria native missing in Colorado, at a residential property east of Salida has ended after three days with no new leads or developments, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said.
CCSO, the CBI and the FBI searched several locations on the County Road 105 property to follow up on leads developed during the case, but were unable to make any new connections, according to Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.
The property owner was fully cooperative and is not connected to the disappearance, CCSO said.
Second Harvest to host two tailgates
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two tailgate food distributions in Madison County on Friday.
No IDs, proof of address or proof of need is required. Distribution is while supplies last. Attendees are asked to only go through the line one time so all can be served.
Distributions in Madison County include:
• Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive, Pendleton, 10 a.m.-noon
• Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, 10 a.m.-noon.
Police-involved shooting probed
RICHMOND — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting incident involving Richmond police.
Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, an officer was sitting in his car in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled into the lot, close to the officer’s vehicle. According to ISP, a man inside the car, identified as Brian Sherer, 34, of Centerville, began yelling at the officer “Kill me, shoot me.”
A two-man car arrived on the scene to assist. Sherer got out of his vehicle and began stabbing himself with a knife, according to investigators. He then charged at the officers with the knife. With the suspect within 10 feet, an officer shot him. Sherer is expected to survive his injuries.
State DOR accepting appointments
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is now accepting appointments for in-person customer service, beginning Tuesday.
District offices in Bloomington, Clarksville, Columbus, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Lafayette, Merrillville, Muncie, South Bend and Terre Haute, as well as the DOR’s Motor Carrier Services customer center are included in the reopening.
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident in on the city’s near east side.
Police said an adult man was hit by a white 2003-2006 Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Brookside and Rural avenues. The vehicle fled the scene after striking the victim, making no attempt to stop or provide medical assistance.
