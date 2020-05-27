Man gets 40 years in toddler’s death
BOONVILLE — A southwestern Indiana man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the neglect death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old son.
A Warrick County judge sentenced Thaddious Rice, 25, of Newburgh on Friday to the maximum sentence for his conviction on a felony neglect of a dependent charge. Jaxson Wheeler, 10 months, died of a severe head injury in April 2017.
Prison inmate with COVID-19 dies
TERRE HAUTE — An inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute who had COVID-19 has died. Inmate Gregory Phinton Glenn reported chest pains and shortness of breath Sunday at the maximum-security penitentiary of the western Indiana complex, authorities said.
Staff immediately escorted Glenn, 56, to a clinic at the prison and requested emergency medical services. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and was pronounced dead by hospital staff following cardiac arrest.
Worker dies after scaffolding collapse
MOUNT ETNA — A construction worker died Tuesday after scaffolding collapsed in northeastern Indiana, authorities said.
Emergency personnel were called to the Indiana 105 bridge over Salamonie Lake in southwest Huntington County about 7:20 a.m., the county coroner’s office said in a news release.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and an agency dive team recovered the man’s body in about 39 feet of water, the release said. The worker was wearing a harness, but he was not tethered, according to the release.
3 teens killed in crash identified
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities have identified three teenagers who died when they were struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in Indianapolis.
Killed in the collision about 1:30 a.m. Saturday were 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown, the Marion County Coroner’s Office announced Monday.
They were walking along a road on the city’s west side when they were struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with two other vehicles, police said.
FFA chapters get $500,000 donation
INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization says a donation from agribusiness giant Cargill will fund a program to help chapters with funding amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Cargill announced Thursday that it will contribute $500,000 to the program to assist chapters that have missed out on annual fundraising events. The FFA program will allow chapters to receive up to $2,000 in funding to help offset the loss of program revenue.
Warehouse project set for Whiteland
WHITELAND — A developer is moving ahead with plans for a nearly 1 million square-foot warehouse in suburban Indianapolis.
The Whiteland Town Council recently agreed to approve rezoning for a $55 million project. The developer has a tenant lined up for the warehouse but is not ready to announce its plans, Whiteland town manager Norm Gabehart told the (Franklin) Daily Journal. The new warehouse could employ as many as 200 workers, he said.
The Associated Press
