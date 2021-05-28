Memorial Day ceremony at Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion will host a ceremony on Memorial Day honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.
The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Monday. Anyone who has American flags that need retired should bring them. The Legion will also have a flag retirement in June.
Food distribution at Muncie Mall
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Food Distribution Tailgate event on Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Post offices closed on Memorial Day
INDIANAPOLIS — All U.S. post offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday to observe Memorial Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service.
The post office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday.
To obtain the phone number of a specific post office, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
Frankton board changes meeting
FRANKTON — Frankton’s Park & Recreations Board meeting scheduled for June 5 has been changed to June 12, at 9 a.m. at 108 E. Sigler St.
The board will resume its regular schedule in July with the meeting set for 9 a.m. July 3 at Jefferson Oaks Park.
Ohio River bridge inspection next week
MILTON, Ky. — An Ohio River bridge linking Kentucky and Indiana will be inspected next week, but no lane closures are expected.
The routine inspection of the Milton-Madison Bridge will take place in Trimble County beginning Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. It is scheduled to be finished on June 4.
The bridge carries U.S. 421 across the Ohio River from Milton, Kentucky, to Madison, Indiana.
Work could start soon on casino
INDIANAPOLIS — Construction work could finally begin this summer on a planned new casino in Terre Haute although state officials have put off approval of financing for the project that has faced delays and forced ownership changes.
The casino’s groundbreaking could happen in late June or early July, with an opening by fall 2022, Hard Rock International executive Jon Lucas told the Indiana Gaming Commission on Tuesday.
Hard Rock has reached an agreement with Lucy Luck Gaming, the new casino’s ownership group, to operate the new facility near Interstate 70 on Terre Haute’s east side.
Gaming Commission members voted to delay consideration of the project’s financing until their next meeting on June 24.
Man gets 55 years for 2019 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of murder and criminal recklessness in the 2019 shooting death of a man celebrating his bachelor party has been sentenced to 55 years in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.
Derek Oechsle, 33, also was found guilty last month in the Nov. 29, 2019, slaying of Christopher Smith, 41.
Smith and some friends were celebrating his upcoming marriage when witnesses said Oechsle, sitting nearby, appeared to become visibly upset, prosecutors have said. A fight ensued and Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to strike another man.
When Smith attempted to break up the fight, Oechsle shot Smith and into the surrounding crowd until a member of Smith’s party returned fire, striking Oechsle multiple times, prosecutors said.
-Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.