Governor directs flags to be at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to commemorate Memorial Day.
NRC approves new nature preserve
INDIANAPOLIS — The Natural Resources Commission approved the designation of Ginn Woods Nature Preserve in Delaware County during its recent meeting at Fort Harrison State Park.
The action increases to 292 the number of state-designated sites protected by the Nature Preserves Act.
Ginn Woods Nature Preserve is an area of 161.31 acres that comprises the second-largest tract of protected old-growth forest in Indiana.
The site supports a diversity of plants and animals that are uncommon in the fragmented landscape of east central Indiana and is dominated by beech and maple. The site supports rich flora, including spring ephemerals and a variety of fern communities, and is owned by Ball State University.
Park officials ban alcohol at beach
PORTER — Park officials have ordered an emergency ban on booze at a northwestern Indiana beach due to fights and other disorderly behavior among visitors.
The alcohol ban at Porter Beach in Porter was announced Friday afternoon and remains in effect to Sept. 7, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The presence of park and local police also will be increased. The beach is along Lake Michigan, northeast of Gary. It remains open to the public.
Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz made the decision after a rash of disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and fights.
-Staff and Associated Press
