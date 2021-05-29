Governor directs flags to be at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 31.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.
NRC approves new nature preserve
INDIANAPOLIS — The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) approved the designation of Ginn Woods Nature Preserve in Delaware County during its recent meeting at Fort Harrison State Park.
The action increases to 292 the number of state-designated sites protected by the Nature Preserves Act.
Ginn Woods Nature Preserve is an area of 161.31 acres that comprises the second-largest tract of protected old-growth forest in Indiana.
The site supports a diversity of plants and animals that are uncommon in the fragmented landscape of east central Indiana and is dominated by beech and maple. The site supports rich flora, including spring ephemerals and a variety of fern communities, and is owned by Ball State University.
