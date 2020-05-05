911 caller fatally shot by police
OAKLAND CITY — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.
A Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, according to state police. Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911.
Faries was shot by the sheriff’s deputy seconds after the officers entered the home, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered.
Man finally gets seized SUV back
FORT WAYNE — An Indiana man got his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County courtroom and U.S. Supreme Court. Tyson Timbs’ Land Rover was returned Monday after an order was issued by a Grant County judge. The case had drawn national attention from groups concerned about police abuse and organizations opposed to excessive regulation.
Police had seized his $35,000 SUV in 2013 when he was arrested for selling near $500 worth of heroin.
Arts emergency fund announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund will support arts organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Indiana Arts Commission officials.
Money for the fund is coming from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts Midwest, with funding provided by the recent federal relief bill. Fiscal year 2020 arts grant recipients of the arts commission are eligible for funding and will be awarded fixed amounts of $2,500 to $3,000.
All eligible organizations will be awarded funds upon the successful completion of a required form. The deadline for eligible organizations to request funding is May 15.
Valpo intersections to receive artwork
VALPARAISO — Two intersections in Valparaiso’s Banta neighborhood will have artwork painted on the pavement as a traffic calming measure.
The art project was one of 14 grants approved by the city’s Redevelopment Commission in 2019. The $5,000 grant will cover the costs of materials and the artistic talents of Hobart muralist Peter Cortese.
Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton said it was the neighborhood’s idea as a way to get drivers’ attention and slow them down.
Cop faces charge of domestic battery
CLINTON — A local police officer faces charges of domestic battery and strangulation following a Saturday night incident at his West Terre Haute home.
John Alkire III, 34, was arrested early Sunday when a woman called 911 to report Alkire had battered her after they went to bed, and their young child was asleep in the same room.
Associated Press and CNHI News Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.