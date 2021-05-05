Mich. man driving 122 mph arrested
PENDLETON — A Michigan man was arrested Saturday after a state trooper spotted a car traveling 122 mph on Interstate 69.
An Indiana State Police news release said Trooper Matthew Dickerson was patrolling near the 220-mile marker when he observed a car traveling at a dangerously high speed. During the pursuit, the driver made several unsafe lane movements causing other drivers to swerve and slow down.
The car was still traveling about 100 mph as it exited at the 214-mile marker. After running a red light at the bottom of the ramp, the car struck a raised concrete barrier and became airborne as it crossed over Indiana 13.
Michael E. Jacobs, 28, Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement w/vehicle and other charges.
State Fair returning this summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will return with some changes this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation, fair officials announced Tuesday.
This year’s fair will run from July 30-Aug. 22 and be focused on the theme of “celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit,” fair officials said in a news release.
This year’s state fair will add a weekend to the front end of the fair’s schedule, while the fairgrounds will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week of its run.
Woman sentenced in shooting murder
PORTLAND — A judge sentenced an eastern Indiana woman to 55 years in prison Tuesday after a jury convicted her of murder in the shooting death of her child’s father
A jury found Esther J. Stephen, 30, of Portland guilty of murder in March in the Jan. 12, 2020, shooting death of Shea Briar, 31.
Court documents said Stephen and 19-year-old Shelby Hiestand picked up Briar at his Portland home and drove him to a rural bridge. Once there, Stephen distracted Briar while Hiestand shot him in the back with a .22-caliber rifle.
Court records show Stephen and Briar were in a custody battle over a child. Briar intended to establish paternity for the child, petitioned for child custody, and filed to provide support, parenting time, and a name change for the child.
Hiestand is set to stand trial Aug. 9.
ATF to help investigate fires
GARY — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help the Gary police and fire departments investigate a series of recent suspicious fires, authorities said Tuesday.
Firefighters from throughout Lake and Porter counties worked Saturday night and early Sunday to extinguish blazes at 17 vacant buildings in 11 different locations throughout Gary, Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell said.
A rash of seven fires on April 21 was also considered suspicious and will be investigated as well.
Staff and Associated Press
