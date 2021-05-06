MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced two tailgate food distribution events for next week.
• Delaware County – 10 a.m., Thursday, May 13, at Muncie Mall old Macy’s lot, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Madison County – 10 a.m., Friday, May 14, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income is required.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
