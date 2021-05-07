Speaker, video at Tea Party meeting
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Lesson Four of “Constitution Alive!” will be shown. “The Congress – Part One” is part of a 10-part video course on the U.S. Constitution that goes article by article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the president, and the courts.
There will also be a speaker. Jennifer McWilliams, leader of Purple for Parents Indiana, will give a short presentation about the indoctrination and sexualization of children in the public education system.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Carbon monoxide suspected in death
LEXINGTON — A woman died and six other people, including three children, received medical treatment after apparently being sickened by carbon monoxide fumes from a gasoline-powered generator set up inside a southern Indiana home, police said.
Scott County deputies who were called early Wednesday to the home found that the generator was being used indoors, police said.
Terri L. Hart, 51, was found dead inside the home, while a 23-year-old and three children ages 6, 4 and three months, were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. Two other people were treated at the scene.
The sheriff said the home’s residents had moved into the home Tuesday.
Ex-Pence official eyes 2024 bid
INDIANAPOLIS — A Fort Wayne businessman who was a top official in former Gov. Mike Pence’s administration is getting an early jump on running for governor in the 2024 election.
Eric Doden announced Thursday he was forming a committee for a Republican campaign for governor. Doden said in a statement that he was using the early campaign start to embark on what he called a “listening tour” across all 92 Indiana counties.
Several top Republicans have been mentioned as possible candidates to replace GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection again because of term limits.
Father pleads guilty to neglect charges
CROWN POINT — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury in the drownings of his two sons.
Eric Patillo, 37, wept as he entered his plea before Lake County Judge Samuel Cappas. Authorities say 4-year-old Levi Patillo, 4, and Evan Patillo, 2, were unresponsive when two fishermen pulled them from the Kankakee River near the Illinois-Indiana state line on Aug. 21, 2018.
The fishermen alerted authorities about two men with young children in the area, telling police they were concerned for the children because Patillo appeared to be going in and out of consciousness, authorities said. The fishermen noticed the children had disappeared when they saw Patillo diving into the river.
Patillo told a witness that he was high on heroin, according to investigators.
Staff and Associated Press
