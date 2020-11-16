Detour for Ind. 28 bridge repair
MADISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a bridge on Indiana 28 over Killbuck Creek for a full bridge deck replacement.
The bridge is scheduled to close in both directions on Monday. It is scheduled to reopen by the beginning of February, weather permitting.
The official state detour will be Interstate 69 to Indiana 67 to the Muncie Bypass.
Firefighter dies after chest pains
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter has died after complaining of chest pains while on duty a day earlier, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Matthew Bennett, 49, was taken to the hospital from the scene of a possible structural collapse after having chest pains on Friday.
The engineer had gone to the scene to help assess damaged caused by a car driving into a home. Bennett was taken into surgery and died on Saturday.
Federal jury trials suspended
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal jury trials have been suspended through at least late January in Indiana’s Southern District as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.
An order sent Friday by Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson suspends all in-person jury trials in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana until at least Jan. 25. All court-officiated naturalization ceremonies have also been canceled until at least that date.
Company to close 100-worker plant
AUBURN — The owner of a northeastern Indiana auto parts factory is planning to shut it down, a move that will cost about 100 jobs.
Eaton Corp., based in Ireland, has notified state officials that it intends to begin layoffs at the Auburn factory in February and completely close in May the factory that makes clutches for heavy-duty truck transmissions.
Eaton spokeswoman Cara Klaer said the company has seen a decline in demand for those transmissions. Eaton’s notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development called the decision a “permanent closure” but Klaer said the company would make a final decision after meeting with the factory’s union.
Associated Press
Nearly 7,000 new virus cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Public health officials on Sunday reported another 6,844 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 53,776 administered tests with an 11.3% average positive test rate over seven days.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new order that started Sunday limits crowd sizes to 25 people in the highest-risk red counties under the state’s assessment map and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties, with larger events needing approval from health officials. The state health department’s latest assessment places 87 of the state’s 92 counties in those categories.
- Associated Press
