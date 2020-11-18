BMV closing for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Allen Co. imposes restrictions
FORT WAYNE — Allen County’s health commissioner scaled back capacity at bars, restaurants and gyms and issued restrictions on gatherings Tuesday amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases
Beginning Sunday at noon, restaurants and bars are restricted to 50% capacity and are forced to close between midnight and 5 a.m., Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said. Gyms also are limited to 50% capacity.
In addition, the city of Fort Wayne is closing local government offices, parks department offices, community centers and youth centers beginning Monday through Jan. 19.
Officer shoots police dog in attack
GARY — A Gary police officer shot and wounded a police dog when the canine attacked him as officers were arresting a suspect in an armed carjacking, police said.
The dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was taken to the Hobart Animal Clinic in fair condition after being shot early Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Thanos lunged at an officer as sheriff’s deputies were working with Gary officers to arrest the suspect, the Post-Tribune reported.
Police fatally shoot man after standoff
BATESVILLE — Police in southeastern Indiana have shot and killed a man who fired gunshots at them during a nearly four-hour standoff, state police said.
Batesville Police went to the home about 8 a.m. Monday on a call of a disturbance there, and officers evacuated an adult female and three children from the home.Shortly after 11 a.m., additional shots were fired by the suspect from inside the home, and when he left the garage with a handgun, officers opened fire on him, striking him, police said.
The man later died at a hospital, police said.
Some parks closing for deer hunts
INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indiana state parks will temporarily close for certain upcoming days so deer management hunts can take place.
Each hunt runs two days. The first is on Monday and Tuesday, and the second is on Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says participating state parks will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.
Participating are Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Trine State Recreation Area.
All Indiana state park properties not mentioned above will operate under normal hours.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.