HGTV to film special in Santa Claus
SANTA CLAUS — A southwestern Indiana tourism official is hoping an upcoming television special brings more visitors to a small town known for its Christmas theme once the coronavirus pandemic ends.
HGTV producers will soon travel to the Spencer County town of Santa Claus to film “Surprising Santa Claus,” a TV special hosted by Lara Spencer of “Good Morning America” and “Flea Market Flip,” The Herald reported.
As part of that special, two households will be surprised with home renovations in the town that’s known for its Santa Claus Post Office, which receives hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail late each year seeking out its Christmas-themed postmark.
Auction of autos nets $44 million
ELKHART — An auction of hundreds of rare and antique automobiles that once belonged to a northern Indiana businessman has generated more than $44 million in proceeds in a bankruptcy case.
Last weekend’s auction of the 240 autos as well as automotive memorabilia once owned by Najeeb Khan drew more than 2,500 live and remote bidders from 53 countries, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Khan is the former CEO of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an Elkhart-based payroll processing firm that was sold after filing for bankruptcy protection last year.
Man dies after hit by deputy’s vehicle
VINCENNES — A southwest Indiana man is dead after being struck by a Knox County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said the deputy was called to respond to a crash Saturday evening when the man walked into the deputy’s path. State Police say the deputy’s emergency lights were activated during the crash.
The man, identified as Kenneth W. McGiffen of Vincennes, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Husband sentenced in wife’s murder
RENSSELAER — A northwest Indiana man who pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of his wife has been sentenced to 53 years.
Joseph Borgia III was sentenced Friday afternoon in Jasper County, according to WLFI-TV.
Authorities found Amanda Borgia fatally stabbed in the dining room of their DeMotte home. The couple’s two children witnessed the killing, according to authorities.
Associated Press
He pleaded guilty to murder and neglect in a plea agreement in September.
In court, he recounted having hallucinations the night of the killing. He apologized to his late wife’s family in court.
