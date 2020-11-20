ACS instruction
all-virtual next weekANDERSON — Officials at Anderson Community Schools already have decided to remain all-virtual next week because of the spike in cases of COVID-19.
District officials typically make the decision on Fridays for the following week, but the continued surge of COVID cases and the short instructional week because of the Thanksgiving holiday allowed them to make the decision early, said Superintendent Joe Cronk.
The rolling daily average of cases reported by the Madison County Health Department stood at about 100 on Wednesday, the day ACS made the decision. According to county metrics and the ACS Re-Entry Plan, schools are to go to remote learning when the average number of cases reaches 24, which it has been for several weeks.
Woman’s execution halted by judge
WASHINGTON — A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison.
The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. She was scheduled to be put to death on Dec. 8 at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute.
Holcomb names education secretary
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has tapped his senior education adviser to serve as the state’s first secretary of education, marking the first time in more than a century the state schools superintendent position isn’t decided by voters.
Katie Jenner will officially take on the role Jan. 11 after current Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick leaves office. Jenner will immediately focus on helping schools navigate the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to shaping state policy on education funding, school accountability and testing, according to the governor’s office.
Under new state law, the state schools chief was removed from the ballot in November. The education secretary will report directly to Holcomb as a member of the cabinet.
2 men arrested in ISU shooting
TERRE HAUTE — Police arrested two men in connection with shooting at an off-campus party in September that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.
Wesley Meadows, a 20-year-old from Gary, and David Farrell, a 22-year-old from Terre Haute, were arrested Wednesday on criminal recklessness charges and booked into the Vigo County Jail, the Tribune-Star reported.
State: Average toll passes April peak
INDIANAPOLIS — Almost one in six of Indiana’s COVID-19 infections during the pandemic have been confirmed in the past week as the state’s daily average of coronavirus deaths has reached its highest level following a steep increase since September.
The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Thursday reported 59 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 43 per day, passing the previous peak in late April.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.