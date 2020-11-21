Lapel Town Hall to remain closed to public
LAPEL— As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Lapel Town Council has extended the closure of the Town Hall until further notice.
In Madison County, during the past 60 days, there have been 43 COVID-related deaths. People are strongly encouraged to adjust their holiday plans and take precautions to avoid exposures.
State and county officials may elect to close the businesses and limit streets to essential travel only if infections continue to spiral upward, however, the Lapel Town Council hopes that drastic restrictions won’t become necessary.
The Lapel Town Council will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine if Town Hall can safely be reopened to the public in the coming weeks. In the meantime, all town services will continue and meetings will be held virtually unless specifically noted otherwise. Business can be done at the Town Hall by utilizing the drop box, the drive thru, by phone, or by appointment.
DOC employees honored
PENDLETON — Mike Minthorn, warden at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility, recognized Charles Fowler and youth development specialist Virginia Dominick for their 30 years of service with the State of Indiana.
Fowler began his career with the Indiana Department of Correction in August 1990, as a recreation leader at the Indiana Reformatory, which was later renamed Pendleton Correctional Facility. After 17 years, he transferred to the Correctional Industrial Facility. After four years at CIF, in August 2011, he was promoted to recreation coordinator 3 at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.
Dominick started her career with the state on Oct. 29, 1990, at the New Castle State Development Center. She stated her IDOC career in 1997 at the Correctional Industrial Facility as a Cook 3. In October 1998, she transferred to Larue Carter as a qualified medication aide. She returned to the IDOC at Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in October 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.